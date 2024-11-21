Intrepid Strength and Conditioning hosts inaugural GoRuck event

On Saturday, November 16, Intrepid Strength and Conditioning hosted its first-ever GoRuck event, billed as a “challenging, team-based fitness experience designed to test physical endurance, mental grit, and teamwork.”

The event began at 8 a.m. at the Intrepid Strength and Conditioning facility, with over 20 participants of varying fitness levels embarking on a four-hour adventure.

Activities included:

• A weighted ruck march through Warwick’s scenic trails, covering over six miles.

• Team challenges such as sandbag carries, log lifts, and shared loads of heavy equipment.

• Problem-solving exercises emphasizing communication, leadership, and collaboration.

• Physical conditioning drills featuring bodyweight movements and obstacle-style tasks.

According to Intrepid owner and coach Ryan Hansen, the event drew inspiration from the military, with its focus on resilience and teamwork. As a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Hansen has firsthand experience with the camaraderie, discipline, and mental toughness cultivated through military training.

Hansen said GoRuck “challenges participants to go beyond their limits” teaching participants to “embrace discomfort, rely on teammates, and push through adversity.”

“GoRuck is about more than fitness,” said Hansen. “As a marine, I know the power of perseverance and teamwork. This event was a chance to share those lessons with our community, building resilience and camaraderie that go far beyond the gym.”

He said by the end of the event, everyone left with “a sense of accomplishment, new friendships, and a deeper appreciation for the power of teamwork.”

The GoRuck event is just the beginning. Intrepid Strength and Conditioning plans to host similar events in the future with an aim to foster “physical and mental growth while strengthening the Warwick community.”

For more information about upcoming events or to learn more about Intrepid Strength and Conditioning, contact Ryan Hansen at 973-896-3865 or ryan@crossfitwarwick.com.