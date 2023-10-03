Impeccably maintained split level

Explore this impeccably maintained contemporary split-level home boasting three bedrooms, nestled on five acres of park-like surroundings. Step into the kitchen, where an abundance of cabinets, a spacious pantry, stainless steel appliances, and elegant quartz countertops await your culinary adventures. For your enjoyment and entertainment, a generously sized family room awaits, complete with a cozy wood stove to keep you warm on brisk evenings.

The three-car garage provides ample space for your vehicles and recreational equipment, and an expansive walk-up attic offers convenient storage options. Extend your relaxation onto the spacious deck, which offers serene views of lovingly landscaped surroundings and abundant privacy.

This home’s location is a dream, with proximity to parks, restaurants, shopping, wineries, and breweries featuring live music. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the nearby opportunities for hiking, skiing, and golfing.