Impeccable quality, efficient design

Enjoy four bedrooms and three and a half baths.

| 09 Jan 2025 | 12:38
Located in beautiful Warwick Isle, this gorgeous custom home on a tree-lined street is currently ready for occupancy. Built by a local contractor and completed in 2024, this new home defines the core principles of the contractor — quality, efficiency, and design.

With four bedrooms and three and a half baths, this home is the first of five homes in the first phase of a 32-lot community.

You’ll adore the great room/living room, formal dining room, and chef’s kitchen with an oversized pantry. And let’s not forget the roominess of the three-car garage.

Both the heating and cooling systems are controlled by state-of-the-art heat pumps or geothermal systems.

Discover a new state of home perfection.

Essential Information
Address:1007 Pine Island Turnpike, Pine Island
Price: $1,099,000
Agents: Christine R. Staritz and Carole F. Rogers
Howard Hanna Rand Realty
Christine’s Cell: 845-258-0054
Carole’s Cell: 914-443-2496