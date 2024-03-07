x
Idyllic retreat in the heart of the Hudson Valley

Florida. This home features four bedrooms and baths, a wraparound deck, and an inground pool, among many other amenities.

Florida /
| 07 Mar 2024 | 12:06
    Idyllic retreat in the heart of the Hudson Valley
Is four your lucky number? You will be delightfully bowled over by this four-bedroom, four bath paradise nestled on four acres where property, privacy, and breathtaking views converge.

Spacious living rules with this contemporary home that beckons to you with its amazing tri-level open layout.

Bedazzling home advantages include tons of pure natural light, a warming, welcoming fireplace, a relaxing wrap around deck and vaulted ceilings that add a touch of grandeur. And let’s not forget the inviting inground gunite pool ready to act as a refreshing oasis on those hot summer days.

Find your gorgeous country home here and enjoy all that the Hudson Valley has to offer.

Essential Information
Address: 401 Jessup Rd., Florida, NY
Price: $715,000
Taxes: $13,800
Agent: Jennifer DiCostanzo
Re/Max Town and Country
Office: 845-765-6128
Agent’s Cell: 917-916-9995