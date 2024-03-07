Idyllic retreat in the heart of the Hudson Valley

Is four your lucky number? You will be delightfully bowled over by this four-bedroom, four bath paradise nestled on four acres where property, privacy, and breathtaking views converge.

Spacious living rules with this contemporary home that beckons to you with its amazing tri-level open layout.

Bedazzling home advantages include tons of pure natural light, a warming, welcoming fireplace, a relaxing wrap around deck and vaulted ceilings that add a touch of grandeur. And let’s not forget the inviting inground gunite pool ready to act as a refreshing oasis on those hot summer days.

Find your gorgeous country home here and enjoy all that the Hudson Valley has to offer.