House on country road perched near village and outdoor recreation

Located on a quaint country road in the Bellvale area of Warwick sits this brick ranch. Close to the ski area and only minutes from the Village of Warwick, this home is a commuter’s dream.

With two bedrooms and two baths plus a spacious living room with wood floors that run throughout most of the home, you have all the room you need for your family. There’s also an additional room, surrounded by windows with a wood-burning stove. Enjoy the convenience of having your master bedroom on the main floor with more than enough room to stretch out and relax.

A full walkout basement provides even more storage space. This well apportioned room makes a great family room and measures 350 square feet, making the total square footage on the first floor 1440 square feet. Recent updates include the new central air (2021),updated electric (2021), new gutters (2020), well pump (2019) and Lennox Furnace (2015).

A circular driveway allows for plenty of parking. The home is set on less than a third of an acre of land. Enjoy easy access to the nearby Mount Peter Ski area and other activities, including golf, hiking, restaurants, shops and a local Farmer’s Market. All of this plus low taxes for the win. If you’re ready for a change, contact Marie Altieri for an appointment and schedule a showing by calling 845-987-6766 and make this one yours!