Homecoming Parade comes back to Warwick Valley High School

Warwick Valley High School will be hosting the return of the Homecoming Parade on Saturday, September 24, says Danielle Bugasch. The parade will leave the bus garage at approximately 11:15 a.m., when the police escort arrives.

The parade will include both Town and Village limits and will begin at the school’s bus garage and continue down County Route 1 to Hathorn Rd, arriving at 11:45 a.m. At this point, students who are walking in the parade will join; this may take five minutes. The procession will then proceed up Main Street, passing slowly by the reviewing stand across the street, in front of the TD Bank on Main Street for guests and judges. The parade will pass CVS and make a left onto Wheeler Ave., then continue to the end of Wheeler Ave. and make a right onto West Street and return to the bus garage. The Homecoming Game will follow the parade at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the High School Football Field.