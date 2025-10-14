Heather Bell named 2025 Woman of Achievement

Heather Bell, President & CEO of the Orange County Chamber of Commerce, was honored as the 2025 Woman of Achievement in Economic Development at the Orange County Partnership’s Annual Investor Breakfast Oct. 7, 2025 at The Barn at Villa Venezia in Middletown, N.Y.

Bell, whose Chamber was recently named 2025 Chamber of the Year by the Business Council of New York State, was recognized for strategic vision and leadership that expanded membership, strengthened advocacy and championed inclusive economic development.

Under Bell’s direction since 2021, Chamber membership has more than doubled to over 1,200 businesses, retention has risen to 89% and the organization remains financially strong and debt-free. The Chamber has launched initiatives such as ChamberGrow, an entrepreneurial training program approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and Small Business Development Center (SBDC); the Women M.E.A.N. Business committee supporting mentorship, empowerment, authenticity and networking; and an expanded Government Affairs Committee to ensure business voices are represented at every level of policymaking.

At the event, the Chamber also provided an update on more than $100 million in new investments coming to Orange County across the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and cannabis processing sectors; underscoring the county’s growing reputation as a hub for advanced manufacturing and innovation.

“Other counties say it can’t be done. Orange County says, ‘Let’s get it done,’” Bell said during her acceptance remarks. “Our economic development team - which includes the Orange County Partnership, Industrial Development Agency (IDA), Orange County Tourism and Orange County government departments - makes this one of the most vibrant business environments in New York. I’m proud to be part of that success story.”

“Heather Bell has been a driving force behind Orange County’s economic momentum,” Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus added. “Her leadership, vision and commitment to collaboration have strengthened our business community. Heather understands that when our businesses thrive, our residents thrive and she’s worked tirelessly to make that happen. I congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition and thank her for her continued dedication to making Orange County a place where opportunity grows.”

Orange County Partnership President and CEO Conor Eckert, who presented the award, described Bell as “a leader whose resilience, authenticity and heart have turned challenges into opportunities, not only for herself but for thousands of businesses that call Orange County home.”

The sold-out Orange County Partnership breakfast drew hundreds of business and civic leaders. The keynote presentation was provided by Kartik B. Athreya, Director of Research and Head of the Research & Statistics Group at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Athreya provided insights on regional growth, inflation trends and workforce dynamics shaping the future Hudson Valley economy.

The Orange County Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to promoting economic growth and prosperity in Orange County, N.Y. Through advocacy, networking and community engagement, the Chamber serves as a catalyst for business success and a champion for the local business community. Learn more at orangeny.com.