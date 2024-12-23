Healey Brothers participates in Wreaths Across America

Healey Brothers Automotive Group participated in the annual Wreaths Across America parade and placed wreaths on veterans’ resting places at the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Goshen.

Healey Brothers also donated money to pay for and laid wreaths placed on gravesites, in addition to providing trucks used in a veterans parade through Goshen, said Jason Healey, chief marketing officer at Healey Brothers. The parade honors military members past and present, including those who received Purple Hearts and served in all branches of the United States military. Gold Star families, whose children made the ultimate sacrifice during their armed forces service, also were recognized.

“The ceremony and parade are incredibly touching, inspirational experiences,” Healey said. “Healey Brothers was founded by a proud veteran, W.S. Healey, and everyone at Healey Brothers is deeply committed to honoring and celebrating the men and women of our armed forces, of every generation. It is imperative that the sacrifices of our heroes are never forgotten, freedom is never taken for granted and that we teach the next generation the value of freedom and paying tribute to our veterans. We are appreciative of everyone whose hard work made this wonderful recognition possible for our veterans of all generations.”

Healey Brothers thanked the NAM Knights motorcycle club, whose membership of retired veterans assisted with the event. Healey Brothers also saluted David Andryshak, cemetery superintendent of the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery. They teamed up to coordinate parade and cemetery logistics.

“Wreaths Across America in Orange County could not happen without the generosity and help of businesses like Healey Brothers,” Andryshak said. “Events like this bring people like this together to create an ever-expanding network of ‘good’. Healey Brothers’ incredible donation and dedication to this event help bring people together to honor those who are incredibly deserving. It confirms there’s so much goodness to be found in today’s world.”

For more information, visit HealeyBrothers.com.