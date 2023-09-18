Healey Brothers named Best Pre-Owned Vehicle Dealer

Healey Brothers, a pre-owned car dealership with multiple locations throughout the Hudson Valley, recently earned the 2023 Community’s Choice Award for Best Pre-Owned Dealer.

The 2023 Community’s Choice Awards recognize the top-rated businesses and organizations in 120 regions across the nation, as presented by Gannett Co., Inc.’s USA Today Network of newspapers and news websites.

According to a press release, residents nominate and vote for their favorite local businesses in more than 20 categories, including finance, dining, entertainment, home services, education, pets, and more.

“Healey Brothers is deeply appreciative and gratified by the supreme level of respect and trust that the Hudson Valley places in our dealerships,” said John Koerner, executive general manager of Healey Brothers Inc. “Members of our communities confidently know they will receive a warm, pre-eminent customer-service experience as well as a premier vehicle providing superb value.”

Healey Brothers sells pre-owned vehicles from all manufacturers and models.

“Healey’s experienced sales staff at all nine locations in Orange and Dutchess counties treats the needs of each customer with paramount importance. Its representatives eagerly demonstrate their commitment to excellence while sharing their knowledge and enthusiasm for their premier products,” the press release added.