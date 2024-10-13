Healey Brothers’ Foundation donates $50K to area hospices

Healey Brothers’ Driven to Give Foundation has donated $50,000 to Hudson Valley Hospice and Hospice of Orange & Sullivan, with each nonprofit organization receiving $25,000. The funds will be used to provide care and comfort to patients with a short life expectancy in the region.

According to the company, the money was raised through the Third Annual Driven to Give Foundation Golf Outing held Oct. 4 at the Osiris Country Club in Walden. The outing is the Foundation’s largest annual event and biggest fundraiser.

“Healey Brothers’ Driven to Give Foundation supports numerous nonprofit organizations performing crucial services that enhance the Hudson Valley’s quality of life,” said Jason Healey, chief marketing officer at Healey Brothers. “These Hospice organizations offer essential, thoughtful support for patients in the final stages of life and their families, with a focus on care and comfort. They are well-respected organizations that safeguard the efficient use of donor dollars while partnering with families when it matters most. In addition, we are beyond thankful to our generous sponsors, golf participants and our Healey team — all of whom are integral in making the golf tournament a thorough, enjoyable success.”

“Hudson Valley Hospice is honored that Healey Brothers and the Driven to Give Foundation recognizes and champions the care our dedicated staff provides to our patients,” Hudson Valley Hospice President and Chief Executive Officer Michael S. Kaminski said. “Their generosity will supplement our efforts to partner with families in need, a tradition that dates back to 1982.”

Sandra Cassese, president and CEO of Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, said, “At Hospice of Orange & Sullivan, we are proud of the kindness, professionalism and guidance our team members offer to patients and their loved ones. Thank you to Healey Brothers and the Driven to Give Foundation, as well as every golfer and sponsor. Their generosity and philanthropy will touch family after family, and are deeply appreciated.”

Established with the Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan, the Driven to Give Foundation is a permanently endowed fund to award grants to nonprofit organizations in the Hudson Valley, as well as scholarships to students pursuing automotive industry careers.

“All of us at Healey Brothers and the Driven to Give Foundation are thrilled that this year’s golf outing was a superb success, and that proceeds help support our community,” Healey said. “Our dedicated employees very much embrace the priority of giving back to our communities, especially to such superb nonprofit organizations such as Hospice.”