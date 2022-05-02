GWL Farmers market reopens in June: From chicken and Challamin buns to chair massage

The Hudson Valley’s newest Farmers Market will reopen at the beach of Greenwood Lake each Saturday from June 18 – October 29, 2022 from 8:00 am – 12:00 pm, coordinating fresh produce and prepared foods from vendors, special events, entertainment, demonstrations, and other activities.
The Lakeside Farmers Market offers a unique location overlooking Orange County’s largest fresh water lake. The market will have an extended season this year and will feature an extensive number of vendors. The preliminary list of participating vendors includes the following:
Bertoni Gallery: Jewelry
Cohen Acres: Challamin buns and biscotti
Destination Unknown: Craft beer
Michelle Dillon: Chair massage
Pennings Cidery: Hard cider
Tommy’s Italian Kitchen: Prepared specialty Italian foods
Artist by the Lake: Painted signs and decorative home accents
Ash Hopper: Hand-crafted soaps
Breezix Candy Company: Hand-crafted candy
Campanelli’s Poultry Farm: Chicken, turkey, geese, ducks, sausage, eggs
Cornell Cooperative Extension/NASA: Jim Hall Master Gardener rep
Greenwood Lakes Bagels & Bakery: Fresh baked goods
Greenwood Lake Roasters: Gourmet roasted coffee beans
Hello Baby Boutique: Natural baby clothes
High Bridge Farm: Grass fed beef and pastured pork
J&A Farm: Specially selected produce
Jean-Claude’s Bakery: Fresh baked French pastries
Monet Flower Farm,: Fresh cut flowers
Natural Elements: Hand-crafted metal jewelry
Orange County Agricultural & Farmland Preservation: Farmland preservation info
Spice Beast: Hand crafted and imported spices
The Jenny B Project: Apiary, featuring raw honey, beeswax, bee pollen
Due to a flexible schedule among participating vendors, however, not all of the above vendors will be exhibiting each week, but their contact information will be available on the Lakeside Farmers Market website. Contact Market Manager, Karen Wintrow at lakesidemarketgwl@gmail.com if you have any questions. Or click on VillageofGreenwoodlake.org/lakeside-farmers-market/ or the market’s Facebook page for additional details.