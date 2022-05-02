GWL Farmers market reopens in June: From chicken and Challamin buns to chair massage

The Hudson Valley’s newest Farmers Market will reopen at the beach of Greenwood Lake each Saturday from June 18 – October 29, 2022 from 8:00 am – 12:00 pm, coordinating fresh produce and prepared foods from vendors, special events, entertainment, demonstrations, and other activities.

The Lakeside Farmers Market offers a unique location overlooking Orange County’s largest fresh water lake. The market will have an extended season this year and will feature an extensive number of vendors. The preliminary list of participating vendors includes the following:

Bertoni Gallery: Jewelry

Cohen Acres: Challamin buns and biscotti

Destination Unknown: Craft beer

Michelle Dillon: Chair massage

Pennings Cidery: Hard cider

Tommy’s Italian Kitchen: Prepared specialty Italian foods

Artist by the Lake: Painted signs and decorative home accents

Ash Hopper: Hand-crafted soaps

Breezix Candy Company: Hand-crafted candy

Campanelli’s Poultry Farm: Chicken, turkey, geese, ducks, sausage, eggs

Cornell Cooperative Extension/NASA: Jim Hall Master Gardener rep

Greenwood Lakes Bagels & Bakery: Fresh baked goods

Greenwood Lake Roasters: Gourmet roasted coffee beans

Hello Baby Boutique: Natural baby clothes

High Bridge Farm: Grass fed beef and pastured pork

J&A Farm: Specially selected produce

Jean-Claude’s Bakery: Fresh baked French pastries

Monet Flower Farm,: Fresh cut flowers

Natural Elements: Hand-crafted metal jewelry

Orange County Agricultural & Farmland Preservation: Farmland preservation info

Spice Beast: Hand crafted and imported spices

The Jenny B Project: Apiary, featuring raw honey, beeswax, bee pollen

Due to a flexible schedule among participating vendors, however, not all of the above vendors will be exhibiting each week, but their contact information will be available on the Lakeside Farmers Market website. Contact Market Manager, Karen Wintrow at lakesidemarketgwl@gmail.com if you have any questions. Or click on VillageofGreenwoodlake.org/lakeside-farmers-market/ or the market’s Facebook page for additional details.