Graze Warwick celebrates opening with ribbon cutting

The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Graze Warwick by The Perfect Pairings to their newly opened space at 133 Route 94 S. in Warwick. Graze Warwick is owned by Eileen Shea and offers grazing tables, food art, and charcuterie workshops. The shop also sells items like cocktail kits, cheese board kits, party items, and more.

The ribbon-cutting celebration included Shea’s family and friends; Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer; Warwick Village Trustee Mary Collura; WVCC staff Stefanie Keegan Craver and Jelena Stamenkovic; and WVCC board members Tom Blaney, Nikki G, Alex McManus, John Redman, Nicole Repose and Barb Sullivan.

For more information, visit grazewarwick.com.