Garnet Health physicians honored

Garnet Health recently announced the recipients of its 2024 Physician Awards. Physicians were selected by the Medical Executive Committees of Garnet Health Medical Center and Garnet Health Medical Center – Catskills. According to the company, honorees were selected “based on their commitment to their patients and community; each stood out in their respective fields as honorable physicians who go above and beyond for patient care.”

“Garnet Health’s 2024 Physician Award honorees represent all that we stand for as a healthcare organization,” said Matthew Meigh, president of Garnet Health’s medical staff. “On behalf of the Medical Executive Committees, we congratulate these eight honorees on their years of dedication, compassion and service to the communities we serve. We also thank all of our extremely talented physicians for consistently providing exceptional care to our patients.”

Below are the 2024 honorees and a description of their work provided by Garnet Health.

Garnet Health Medical Center 2024 Lifetime Achievement Awards

Glen Green, ophthalmology: Dr. Glen Green has been a cornerstone of retinal care in the region since 1985, preserving the vision of countless patients. Known for his expertise and thoughtfulness, he brings joy to his office team with daily coffee and treats. His lifetime of service is a true gift to the Hudson Valley.

Leslie Green, ophthalmology: Since 1984, Dr. Leslie Green has exemplified unwavering dedication to her patients, particularly in pediatric ophthalmology. Her constant availability and compassionate care embody the qualities of a lifelong provider devoted to improving lives.

Yoshvantria Patel, gastroenterology: Dr. Yoshvantria Patel has been the driving force behind Garnet Health’s endoscopy suite, with unmatched dedication. His commitment extends far beyond medicine, making a profound impact on the institution.

Garnet Health Medical Center 2024 Leadership Achievement Awards

Joseph Racanelli, radiology: For three decades, Dr. Joseph Racanelli has been a pillar of Garnet Health’s radiology department. He has worked tirelessly to ensure comprehensive diagnostic imaging services and has expanded his expertise across multiple modalities, showcasing unparalleled dedication to the hospital and its patients.

Christian Spano, emergency medicine: As chair of emergency medicine and director of the SIM Lab, Dr. Christian Spano has demonstrated extraordinary leadership and a passion for education. His calm and level-headed approach has earned the respect of staff and made him a guiding force in emergency care.

Catskills 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award

Khin Maung Soe, psychiatry: For over 30 years, Dr. Khin Maung Soe has provided compassionate psychiatric care, building deep connections with his patients. His expertise in this vital specialty has profoundly benefited the community, demonstrating unmatched dedication and excellence.

Catskills 2024 Leadership Achievement Award

Juan Goyzueta, nephrology: As the sole nephrologist serving Sullivan County, Dr. Juan Goyzueta has led with relentless commitment to his vulnerable patient population. Hs availability and empathy have set a standard of excellence, providing critical acute care and steadfast support to both patients and staff.

Garnet Health Lifetime Achievement Award

Hal Teitelbaum, oncology: Dr. Hal Teitelbaum’s remarkable career spans more than four decades, during which he transformed healthcare in the Hudson Valley. From humble beginnings in a dental office to leading one of the state’s fastest-growing multispecialty practices, Dr. Teitelbaum had a vision to revolutionize patient care. He founded a robust primary care network and expanded specialist coverage to unparalleled levels. Beyond medicine, Dr. Teitelbaum earned an MBA and a JD, becoming president and ceo of Crystal Run Healthcare. Now retired, he continues to excel — this time as an accomplished bread baker and cyclist. His contributions to the field and community are truly extraordinary.

To learn more about Garnet Health, visit garnethealth.org.