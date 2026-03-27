Garnet Health Doctors welcomes new interventional cardiologist

Garnet Health Doctors welcomes Aaqib Malik, MD, MPH, FACC, FSCAI, as the organization’s new interventional cardiologist.

Dr. Malik is fellowship trained in interventional cardiology and brings extensive experience in advanced cardiovascular care, general cardiology and inpatient medicine. He most recently practiced as a hospitalist at Garnet Health Medical Center.

Before completing his fellowship, Dr. Malik served as a hospitalist and faculty member at Westchester Medical Center, where he also held an appointment as Assistant Professor of Medicine at New York Medical College. He earned his Master of Public Health from Yale University and his MBBS from the University of Health Sciences in Pakistan.

Dr. Malik is board certified in interventional cardiology, cardiovascular disease, internal medicine, echocardiography, cardiovascular CT and nuclear cardiology.

Dr. Malik will provide interventional cardiology services three days per week at Garnet Health Medical Center, and general cardiology care two days per week at Garnet Health Doctors in Harris.