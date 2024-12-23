Garnet Health Doctors announces new associate chief medical officer

Garnet Health Doctors announced the promotion of Aamir Gilani to the role of associate chief medical officer for Garnet Health Doctors and Garnet Health Urgent Care.

In this role, Dr. Gilani will assist in the organization and coordination of all services provided by Garnet Health Doctors physicians and advanced practice providers. According to the company, he will work closely with Garnet Health Doctors Medical Directors to establish and achieve performance goals for individual providers and departments, while also managing quality and safety initiatives and accreditation activities across outpatient practices.

“Dr. Gilani has been a valued member of Garnet Health since 2015, making a significant impact both clinically and administratively,” said Izabela Nowosielski, president and chief medical officer at Garnet Health Doctors. “I am confident that his expertise, leadership, and dedication will further strengthen our practice and enhance the quality of care we provide to our community.”

Since joining the system, Dr. Gilani has taken on several leadership roles, including serving as the physician advisory council leader, director of medical and surgical specialties, and chair of critical care at Garnet Health Medical Center. Additionally, he has been the director of the pulmonary rehabilitation program at Garnet Health Medical Center since 2018.

Dr. Gilani is board-certified in critical care, internal medicine, and pulmonary medicine. He earned his medical degree from Army Medical College in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, and completed a Master of Public Health in Health Policy and Outcomes Management at The Dartmouth Institute in New Hampshire.