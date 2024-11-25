Garnet Health announces new board members

Garnet Health announced the following updates to its board of directors: Russ Heyman and Jay Anthony.

Russ Heyman is an independent insurance broker and the founder of Misner Benefits, LLC, a firm specializing in health and welfare benefit programs for companies throughout the Hudson Valley. He is licensed in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida. In his role with Misner Benefits, Heyman has presented solutions for cost-effective programs for his clients, including designing self-funded health plans.

Heyman received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the State University of New York at Albany. Heyman currently serves on the board of directors of the Cooperative Federal Credit Union. He previously served on the SUNY Sullivan board of trustees in many roles, including a two-year term as chair. He was also a member of the board of directors for New Hope Community, a not-for-profit agency serving the needs of individuals with intellectual and other developmental disabilities.

Jay Anthony, owner of Anthony Property Group, LLC, is an experienced business and technology executive, as well as a dedicated community leader with extensive board governance experience. As part owner and former vice president and CIO of QLT Consumer Lease Services, Anthony was responsible for overseeing the company’s IT infrastructure and all applications, supporting a $30 million residential telephone leasing business. He previously held various roles with AT&T/Lucent Technologies.

Anthony recently served as board chair for the Garnet Health Foundation, contributing to healthcare advancements through fundraising and advocacy. He is also a board member for the Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan, where he supports local charitable initiatives, and he serves on the Independent Support Services board, assisting individuals with developmental disabilities through self-directed, individualized support services.

Anthony has served with various other boards, including the SUNY Orange Bridges Program Advisory Board and the Pine Bush Central School District. Anthony has received numerous awards, including Garnet Health Foundation’s Philanthropy Leadership Award in 2024, AT&T’s Summit Award, the Orange County Soccer Officials Chris G. Chachis Award, the Mental Health Association of Orange County’s Silver Bell Award, and others.