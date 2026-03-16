Galleria at Crystal Run to host Get Hired Job Fair

Galleria at Crystal Run will host the Get Hired Job Fair on Wednesday, March 25 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the lower level near Center Court. Sponsored by 92.7 WRRV, the event will enable local employers to interview, hire workers and help job seekers connect with businesses who need their skills. Employers from a variety of industries will be in attendance looking for candidates at all skill levels.
Participating employers include:Anytime Home CareAlcohol and Drug Awareness Council of Orange County Banter by Piercing PagodaCommonwealth of PennsylvaniaFirst StudentHot TopicHospice of Orange & SullivanHere’s Help Staffing & RecruitingNew York Department of LaborNew York Department of CorrectionsThe Center for DiscoveryTown Square MediaWalden Savings Bank
This event is free to attend for all job seekers. Employers interested in participating in the upcoming job fair should contact Galleria at Crystal Run Advertising Department, at JamesGeraghty@pyramidmg.com. For full details and information regarding the Get Hired Job Fair event, visit galleriacrystalrun.com.