Furnished short-term rental in Warwick

Set on 4.4 private acres, this rental offers three excellent sized bedrooms and two bathrooms.

This is the perfect home for your in-between situation or extended stay in the country.

An updated eat-in kitchen overlooks a large deck with fantastic views. The listing offers wood floors, open living and dining rooms, and a family room with a warming fireplace. Flexible space could turn into an exercise area, home office, or guest room.

Enjoy nearby hiking, golf, wineries, farmer’s markets, shops, restaurants and all that Warwick has to provide.