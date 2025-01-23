Fully renovated country home

This home may have been built in 1900, but it shines brightly in 2025 being totally renovated and upgraded with detail and design.

A relaxing front porch and spacious deck overlook the private yard. Inside, an open floor plan living room swims in natural light. The huge kitchen provides ample cabinets and counter space. The home also features a half bath on the main level.

The roomy upstairs includes three bedrooms, with the primary bedroom ensuite plus another full bathroom. A full attic awaits the right creative homebuyer to bring it to full glory. Energy efficient heat and AC splits will always keep this home at the proper temperature.

Move right in and enjoy the low taxes.