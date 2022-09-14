Forty forested acres for ground up home creation and seclusion

Opportunity is knocking! Calling all land lovers who want to have their cake and eat it too. If it seems like nothing on the market is right for you and your family, maybe it’s time to branch out and explore your options. What could possibly be better than owning your own woodland retreat on 40 acres in Warwick?

Bring your vision and let this blank canvas inspire you to make all of your wildest dreams a reality. Life in the country has never looked so good! And if that’s not enough, how about an additional 500 plus acres in Pochuck Mountain State Forest with access to the Appalachian Trail behind you for the ultimate woodland buffer package?

This is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity to own the picturesque property you have been yearning for, free from prying eyes and interruptions from neighbors. For those looking for a true escape from their daily grind, there are so few opportunities to break away.

This is the property for you if your desire is to build your own dreams from the ground up and create the ultimate outdoor oasis overlooking the beauty only Pine Island offers, with views of the mountain ridge. You can enjoy all of this and more within the Warwick school district plus easy access to the New Jersey border.

Viewings are by appointment only. Contact Jennifer DiCostanzo for more information and to view this property. Do not trespass. If you’re ready to make a change in the New Year, contact Jennifer DiCostanzo by calling 917-916-9995.