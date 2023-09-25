Florida’s new Cork Wine Bar officially opens

The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Florida Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the ribbon cutting for Cork Wine Bar, located at 20 N Main Street in Florida.

Assemblymen Karl Brabenec, a representative from State Senator Skoufis’ office, Florida Mayor Daniel Harter Jr., Florida Trustee Alyssa Werner, former Greenwood Lake Mayor Jesse Dwyer, board members from the Warwick Valley Chamber board, and the Florida Chamber of commerce were all in attendance.

Cork, owned and operated by Tom and Erin Mattingly, features a variety of wine offerings. The reimagined space next door to Mattingly’s Tavern used to be a clothing shop, but now features all the trimmings of a sleek wine bar, including a neon sign declaring “wine is bottled poetry.”

Cork is open Wednesday through Sunday, 3 to 10 p.m., with later hours on Friday and Saturday. Follow them on Instagram @Cork_Wine_Bar_FloridaNY or on Facebook at “Cork Wine Bar.”