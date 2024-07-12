Florida Farmers Market returns

Tuesday morning, July 2,2024, provided a sunny day to mark the opening of the 2024 season of the Florida Farmers Market.

The Florida Farmers Market, sponsored by the Florida Chamber of Commerce, is open Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on N. Main Street (across from Quik-Check).

Vendors include farm fresh produce, baked goods, honey, Tupperware, pickles and relishes and more. Visit the market’s Facebook page, “Florida NY Farmers Market,” to get a listing of which vendors will be in attendance.

For more information on the Florida Chamber of Commerce, visit the organization’s Facebook page, “Chamber Of Commerce-Florida, NY,” or visit their website at floridanychamber.com.