Florida Chamber of Commerce announces new officers, board members

On December 27, 2023, Warwick Town Supervisor Michael Sweeton, in one of his last acts as supervisor, oversaw the installation of Tom Andryshak Sr. as president, Bob Scott as vice president, and Beth Fuller as secretary of the Florida Chamber of Commerce during an event held at Barrel 28. The group also recognized Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors members Jan Jansen (outgoing president), Donna Benson, Marie Pillmeier, and Debbie Slesinski.

Those not present at the event included treasurer Janet Picarelli and board member Stanley Osczepinski. Jansen, as the outgoing president, was presented with gifts from the Chamber for his many years as serving in that role. Anyone interested in joining the Chamber can contact any member for more information.