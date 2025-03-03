Find serenity in Warwick

This enchanting ranch-style home is a definite retreat nestled on seven picturesque acres and comes with its own serene pond.

Modern elegance and cozy charm blend nicely. The open concept kitchen flows into the dining room creating a haven for entertaining or everyday life. The living room offers warmth and character with a wood-burning fireplace.

The main level boasts two bedrooms and two full baths while the lower level showcases an additional bedroom or office, a bath, and a second living room or family room with a cozy wood-burning stove.

An expansive 20-by-28-foot deck will beckon you to unwind in the hot tub while savoring gorgeous sunsets. Mentioning more numbers, a 40-by-40-foot fenced garden awaits the dedicated gardener while your pets will adore the 70-by-35-foot fenced dog area. Lastly, a 40-by-20-foot accessory building complete with water and electricity awaits your future creative plan.

As a wooden sign in the kitchen/ dining room reads, “There’s nowhere like Warwick.”

Truly an exceptional listing, this turnkey home promises to please the savvy home buyer.