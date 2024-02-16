Eye-catching country colonial in Warwick

Welcome to warm country charm in this four-bedroom, three-full-bathroom colonial on 7.4 partly wooded acres. This home will enchant you with its tastefully fenced and gated approach.

A wraparound porch and an open floor plan add to the home’s comfort. Natural light abounds in the home’s 11 expansive rooms.

A gorgeous chef’s kitchen will impress, and the black, gray and white palette will offer a calming atmosphere. A full basement and walk-up attic feature all the storage you desire.

Country comfort is calling to you.