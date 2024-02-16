x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Business

Eye-catching country colonial in Warwick

Warwick. This home also features 7.4 partly wooded acres.

Warwick /
| 16 Feb 2024 | 07:37
    Eye-catching country colonial in Warwick
    Eye-catching country colonial in Warwick
    Eye-catching country colonial in Warwick
    Eye-catching country colonial in Warwick
    Eye-catching country colonial in Warwick
    Eye-catching country colonial in Warwick
    Eye-catching country colonial in Warwick
    Eye-catching country colonial in Warwick
    Eye-catching country colonial in Warwick
    Eye-catching country colonial in Warwick
    Eye-catching country colonial in Warwick
    Eye-catching country colonial in Warwick

Welcome to warm country charm in this four-bedroom, three-full-bathroom colonial on 7.4 partly wooded acres. This home will enchant you with its tastefully fenced and gated approach.

A wraparound porch and an open floor plan add to the home’s comfort. Natural light abounds in the home’s 11 expansive rooms.

A gorgeous chef’s kitchen will impress, and the black, gray and white palette will offer a calming atmosphere. A full basement and walk-up attic feature all the storage you desire.

Country comfort is calling to you.

Essential Information
Address: 349 County Route 1, Warwick, NY
Price: $899,000
Taxes: $16,234
Agent: Amy Wilhelm
Corcoran, Baer, McIntosh
Agent’s Cell: 845-500-0059