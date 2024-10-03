Exquisite colonial is a true gem

Located on 1.80 acres in the gorgeous Deer Crossing neighborhood in Warwick, this exceptional four-bedroom, four-bath home offers luxury living with breathtaking mountain views.

The chef’s kitchen boasts a large island, granite countertops, an eat-in area plus a family room. The formal dining room impresses with a wet bar and wine fridge. The living room has a woodburning fireplace, skylights, and vaulted ceilings.

Offering your guests privacy and comfort is a snap with a first-floor guest suite complete with a private entrance, full kitchen, and bathroom and living area. Upstairs, four bedrooms prove spacious for the family with the primary bedroom featuring tray ceilings, a walk-in closet, and ensuite bath.

The huge deck overlooks a beautifully designed in-ground pool, vegetable/flower garden, and fruit trees in a fully fenced-in yard. A three-car garage and a fully finished basement could serve as additional entertaining space, a game room, or whatever you can imagine.

You’ll instantly love this retreat that exudes privacy, peace, and comfort.