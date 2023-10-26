Expertly restored Victorian home

Built in 1900, this meticulously restored classic Victorian blends modern with yesteryear.

With three bedrooms and two bathrooms and nestled on 2.60 acres, you experience the farm country feel only minutes from Warwick center. The large level lot is perfect for gardening, raising small animals, and outside fun awaits with an inground pool, extensive decking, and beautiful landscaping.

The home features all new plumbing, electrical, windows, and roofing.

A stunning chef’s kitchen will impress both the amateur and the professional as well.

The restored two-story barn creates ample indoor parking and a spacious upper level plus an electric charging station.

A must see and must experience!