Experience the artistic and rustic vibe

This home projects a rare blend of contemporary farmhouse with a rustic cozy interior nestled on over eight acres in the bucolic Hudson Valley. With three bedrooms and two bathrooms, the home possesses clean lines, large natural light windows and a welcoming attitude. It features reclaimed hand-hewn beams and wide pine flooring that adds character and history. The open floor plan ensures that the kitchen, living and dining rooms are all juxtaposed, making it ideal for everyday life as well as entertaining.

Upstairs, three spacious bedrooms offer super comfort and practicality.

One of the standout features of this listing is the huge deck that spans across the back of the home.

With a superb location, the home provides a peaceful retreat without sacrificing convenience. It also is within the Warwick Valley School District.