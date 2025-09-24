Evolving with the times is key for one of area’s oldest businesses

Roe Brothers, a full-service building materials supplier, has been around for over four generations and is one of Orange County’s oldest family-owned businesses.

By honoring its longstanding traditions while embracing new ideas and progress, the business has maintained its relevance and success for nearly 139 years. Central to this momentum is the enduring spirit of the Bieling family — with Arnold Bieling, representing the third generation, along with his sons, Tim and Scott Bieling — is leadership that has been instrumental in guiding the company forward.

The company’s journey began in 1886. Initially, the business focused on selling coal and feed to local families and farms, filling an essential role in the community. As the population of Orange County expanded over time, the business adapted by becoming a lumber yard and hardware store, providing crucial materials to meet the needs of the growing community. The 1980s and 1990s marked another significant transformation, as Roe Brothers diversified into specialty products such as doors, windows, and metal roofs. This strategic evolution enabled the business to maintain a strong connection with its customers, continuing its tradition of quality and service while updating its product line to reflect changing demands.

“One of our core values has always been to help our customers come up with the right solution and to educate them,” Tim Bieling, CEO and fourth-generation owner, said. “I wholeheartedly believe that this is why our customers are so loyal and keep coming back. They trust us, and they have a salesperson that truly cares about the outcome.”

In the past decade, Roe Brothers has further expanded its offerings, establishing itself as a destination for kitchens and baths through the creation of a comprehensive design center. This center features an extensive range of products, including flooring, tile, paint, hardware, and wallpaper, allowing customers to explore and select solutions for their homes.

“One of our most exciting recent additions is Farrow & Ball. It is by far the most trusted and used paint among interior designers and architects. The paint and wallpaper evoke old world charm, and while offering our customers the highest quality and satisfaction, it also prioritizes using the finest ingredients and low odor water-based formulas,” said CFO Scott Bieling.

Approaching 139 years in business, the Bieling family attributes their ongoing success to their willingness to adapt to the changing needs of the community and their commitment to offering only quality products.

“There is not one product that we sell, that we have not vetted or would not have in our own homes. We need to be able to know that our customers are leaving here better educated and with a superior product that we stand by,” Scott Bieling said.

Roe Brothers is located at 65 Maple Ave. in Florida, N.Y. For more information on the company and their offerings, log onto https://shorturl.at/ElV69.