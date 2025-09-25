Enjoy the ultimate lakefront lifestyle

This amazing one-bedroom, two-bath, remodeled home is nestled on the shores of the stunning nine-mile Greenwood Lake. You will have private lake access and your very own dock.

The chef’s kitchen is a dream boasting a breakfast bar, quartz countertops and sparkling stainless appliances. The dining area off the kitchen is ready to offer you beautiful lake views while you dine. The living room sports a glorious stone surround fireplace and gorgeous wood paneling. Completing the downstairs is the renovated bath with glass shower and pebble tiling as well as two versatile rooms perfect for an office, gym or den.

Going upstairs, hardwood floors reign as you find the primary bedroom and full bath, the bright family room and convenient second level laundry area. Generous closet space and pull-down attic stairs handle all your storage needs.

This stunning lakefront turnkey home neatly blends style, comfort and natural beauty. Your dream come true awaits.