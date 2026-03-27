Enjoy comfort, space and style

This custom-built colonial with 3,417 square feet of living space set on 2.4 peaceful acres will cause you to sit up and take notice. With four bedrooms and two full and one half baths, it exudes a warm and inviting atmosphere.

The spacious eat-in kitchen offers granite countertops and abundant cabinetry and is truly the heart of the home. Both the formal dining room and living room present classic elegance while the family room features a cozy gas fireplace.A first floor office is a quiet retreat perfect for work or study.

Upstairs, four bedrooms await with the primary bedroom proving to be a true sanctuary.

A walk-out basement is ready for transformation into a gym, playroom or entertainment space.

Conveniently located for commuting and close to Pine Island, this home treasure is the ultimate in comfortable living.