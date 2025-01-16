Elegant Colonial on 5.6 acres

This listing is absolutely perfect, having all the gorgeous eye candy plus tons of specialties. The two-story entrance foyer features a dramatic staircase. A home office is off the front hall. Read and relax in your own library with a wall of floor to ceiling built-in book shelves.

The kitchen is over the top with granite countertops, a large island, two wall ovens, and a walk-in pantry.

The first-floor primary suite indulges you with two walk-in closets and a jetted tub, plus a separate shower stall. Three more bedrooms and a full bath complete the second floor.

The spacious basement is partially finished with French doors giving access out to a magical garden with a gazebo and koi pond. The fenced-in backyard is home to a stunning concrete pool and a pool house — perfect for summer entertaining.

Note: most of the furniture in the house will be for sale and the basement pool table is included with the sale of the home.