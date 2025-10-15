Edward Jones opens new teaming office

Edward Jones advisor in Warwick held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 15, 2025 to mark the opening of a new office.

The team operating out of 8 Forest Ave. consist of financial advisors Ryan O’Leary and Joe Schaefer along with their client support team of Marianne Petersen, Beth Ward, Lisa Szalczinger, Amber Ginella and Michael Schaefer.

