Eat wings and raise funds for The Alzheimer’s Association

Buffalo Wild Wings invites everyone to eat wings and raise funds for the local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. The event takes place on Wednesday, July 24 from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. The Buffalo Wild Wings is located at 567 Route 211 in Middletown.

Bar manager Faviola said, “It is important to continue to support this association that provides care, support, and education for local families affected by dementia and related disorders.”

A resource table will be available that includes information about the free services the Alzheimer’s Association offers families who live in Orange County and nationally. Learn about support groups available for caretakers and individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia, as well as the numerous online educational programs available. Patrons will also be able to register for the local walk fundraiser to take place October 26.

A volunteer will be available to answer questions and provide guests with a coupon indicating they wish to donate 20% of their bill to this fundraiser. This will not be an additional cost to patrons. Buffalo Wild Wings will donate the proceeds to this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. For information about upcoming Alzheimer’s Association educational programs and support groups, visit alz.org/hudsonvalley or call 800-272-3900 (24/7 helpline).

For more information, contact Tina Eckert, walk manager, at 845-471-2619 or Tmeckert@alz.org.