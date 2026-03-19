Easy living townhouse

You can’t go wrong with this pristine end unit townhouse in Homestead Village. With three bedrooms and two and a half baths, there’s plenty of living space.

The chef’s kitchen features granite counters and beautiful custom cabinetry. The formal dining room has sliders to the patio while the lofted living room boasts a cozy fireplace.

Upstairs are three bright and airy bedrooms. The primary suite is expansive with a renovated bathroom and plenty of closet space. An immaculate hallway shelters a full bath plus the washer/dryer combo across the hall.

Simplify your life with no need to landscape or shovel snow. Enjoy tennis, the pool and much more.