Easy, convenient living in Warwick

Warwick. Check out this single-bedroom home right in Homestead Village.

Warwick /
| 10 Oct 2024 | 12:17
This lovely one-bedroom, one-bath condo in Warwick’s Homestead Village could be just what you are searching for.

The living room features a dramatic vaulted ceiling and an equally dramatic floor to ceiling brick fireplace for those cozy winter evenings. A few steps from the living room is the dining room, which could also be used as a den or office. The eat-in kitchen has access to your own private patio. A generous-sized bedroom overlooks the serene woods. The updated bath, laundry room, and ample closets are a fantastic plus.

Nearby amenities include a golf course, tennis and pickleball courts, the community pool, adjacent Village Park, the county park with hiking trails, and Warwick’s quaint shops and restaurants.

Essential Information
Address: 59 The Knolls, Warwick
Price: $315,000
Taxes: $3,300
Agents: Marsha Talbot and Christine R. Staritz
Howard Hanna Rand Realty
Marsha’s Cell: 845-258-0041
Christine’s Cell: 845-258-0054