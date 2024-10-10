Easy, convenient living in Warwick

This lovely one-bedroom, one-bath condo in Warwick’s Homestead Village could be just what you are searching for.

The living room features a dramatic vaulted ceiling and an equally dramatic floor to ceiling brick fireplace for those cozy winter evenings. A few steps from the living room is the dining room, which could also be used as a den or office. The eat-in kitchen has access to your own private patio. A generous-sized bedroom overlooks the serene woods. The updated bath, laundry room, and ample closets are a fantastic plus.

Nearby amenities include a golf course, tennis and pickleball courts, the community pool, adjacent Village Park, the county park with hiking trails, and Warwick’s quaint shops and restaurants.