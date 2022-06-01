Dramatic three-level lake house with multiple decks and mountain views

GREENWOOD LAKE - Come and live the lake life just in time for summer! Fourteen Cascade Trail is a two bedroom, one-and-a-half bath home set on Greenwood Lake with 27-hundred-square feet of living space.

Among the amenities here are spectacular lake views from multiple decks with private lake access, cathedral ceilings, mountain views and a great location near public transportation. This gorgeous home is just waiting for your finishing touches. This tri-level home has a lot of potential with all of the major work completed. HVAC, electrical and plumbing have all been wired and piped. A camera security system has been wired and the ground floor has been plumbed for a third bathroom. A full bath has been started and includes multi-head shower and heat lamps.

Other features include the heat and central air system, open floor concept with kitchen, dining room and living room. Most of the necessary items for construction have already been purchased and are included in the sale and will remain on site. There’s a $250 annual fee for lake access and maintenance. Just bring your vision and make this your dream home.

Eight residents share the lakefront location at the bottom of the road. They offer optional dock space at $850 per season. The new septic has been roughed in with electrical inspection complete. The new building permit is in place for you to get to work right away. This sale is AS IS as the seller is not interested in finishing the home. If you’re ready to treat your family to a permanent vacation so they can really make it a summer to remember, this is the one you’ve been waiting for. Contact Kim Cross by calling 845-721-9844 for an appointment and get ready to really love your life!

Essential information:

Address: 14 Cascade Trail

Price: $449,000

Agent: Kim Cross

Green Team New Jersey Realty

BHHS Gross & Jansen

845-721-9844

