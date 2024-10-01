Double ribbon-cutting celebrates Evermore Hair Salon, Bravoure Medical Wellness

On Sept. 26, The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of two new businesses in town: Evermore Hair Salon and Bravoure Medical Wellness. Their grand openings were celebrated with a double ribbon cutting ceremony.

Both businesses are now located at 20 Spring Street, Warwick. Evermore Hair Salon, owned by Jaclyn Brinster, offers cuts, coloring, balayage, styling, and more. Bravoure Medical Wellness, owned by Christine Carter, offers weight loss help, IV therapy, menopause treatments, and primary care.

During the grand opening celebration, Carter and Brinster were joined by friends and family; Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer; a representative from State Senator James Skoufis’ office; John Buckheit; Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Stefanie Keegan Craver; event coordinator Jelena Stamenkovic; and WVCC board members Kim Corkum, Nikki G., and Kristen DeRosso Dawson.