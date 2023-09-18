Discover your dream home in Warwick

The owners lovingly built this beauty from the ground up. Situated on 2.80 acres with lush lawns and stunning flower beds, this listing delights inside as well. A warm two-story foyer welcomes and leads to lovely living and dining rooms. An open, spacious family room is complete with a wood-burning stove.

An eat-in kitchen contains sliders that open up to a relaxing or entertaining deck. All four bedrooms are perfectly sized for comfort with the master en suite boasting dual vanities, a shower, and a walk-in closet perfect for a private retreat.

A detached garage proves a rare find, providing additional space for car collectors, hobbyists, a workshop, or studio space.

This amazing find has everything one could want in a home, as well as the positivity and the quaintness of the town of Warwick.