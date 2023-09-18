x
Discover your dream home in Warwick

Warwick. A gorgeous, immaculate four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath with all the amenities awaits.

| 18 Sep 2023 | 09:59
The owners lovingly built this beauty from the ground up. Situated on 2.80 acres with lush lawns and stunning flower beds, this listing delights inside as well. A warm two-story foyer welcomes and leads to lovely living and dining rooms. An open, spacious family room is complete with a wood-burning stove.

An eat-in kitchen contains sliders that open up to a relaxing or entertaining deck. All four bedrooms are perfectly sized for comfort with the master en suite boasting dual vanities, a shower, and a walk-in closet perfect for a private retreat.

A detached garage proves a rare find, providing additional space for car collectors, hobbyists, a workshop, or studio space.

This amazing find has everything one could want in a home, as well as the positivity and the quaintness of the town of Warwick.

Essential Information
Address: 67 Belcher Rd.
Warwick, NY
Price: $659,000
Taxes: $12,700
Agent: Jennifer DiCostanzo
Re/Max Town and Country
Office: 845-765-6128
Agent’s cell: 917-916-9995