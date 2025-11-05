Cynthia J. Hand joins area legal team

Blustein, Shapiro, Frank & Barone, LLP (BSF&B) recently announced that attorney Cynthia J. Hand has joined the firm as a senior associate. As her expertise includes estate planning, probate and trust administration, and wealth preservation, Hand’s practice will focus on Wills, Trusts, and Estates.

Prior to joining BSF&B, Hand served as vice president and trust officer in the Wealth Management – Trust Services Department at Orange Bank & Trust Company, where she was a third-party trustee for numerous private trust accounts. She also previously practiced as an associate attorney in the Wills, Trusts & Estates Department at another Hudson Valley law firm.

Hand recently served as president of the Women’s Bar Association of Orange & Sullivan Counties (WBAOSC) for the 2023–24 membership year, following several years in other leadership roles, and currently serves as co-chair of the Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Committee for the Women’s Bar Association of the State of New York (WBASNY). She was recognized with the 2022 Outstanding New Lawyer Award from WBAOSC and named a 2022 Rising Star by the Junior League of Orange County, Inc. She is also a 2023 graduate of Leadership Orange.

“I am excited to begin this new chapter of my career with Blustein, Shapiro, Frank & Barone,” said Hand. “The firm has a long-standing reputation for providing exceptional legal services, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success.”

Hand holds a Juris Doctor with a Tax Law Concentration Certificate from Quinnipiac University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Muhlenberg College. She is admitted to practice law in both New York and Connecticut.

Deeply committed to public service, Hand currently serves as a Village of Goshen Trustee and has previously served on several Town of Goshen boards, including the Board of Assessment Review, Planning Board, Environmental Review Board, and Zoning Board of Appeals. She is also an active member of the Business and Professional Women’s Society of Goshen, N.Y.

“Cynthia’s depth of experience in trusts and estates — paired with her strong record of community involvement — makes her an exceptional addition to our team,” said BSF&B Managing Partner Michael Blustein. “Our estate planning department, headed by Richard J. Shapiro, is second to none in Orange and Sullivan Counties. Bringing Cynthia on board expands our capabilities to service our clients.”

Hand lives in Goshen with her husband and their three sons. In her free time, she enjoys hiking, gardening, cooking, and spending time outdoors.