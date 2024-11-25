Crystal Run Healthcare announces new physicians, clinicians

Crystal Run Healthcare welcomed 10 new physicians and advanced practice clinicians to the practice. They are now serving patients throughout Orange, Rockland and Sullivan counties.

Ramy Abukwaik is a board-certified internal medicine physician. He earned his medical degree at St. George’s University School of Medicine in St. George, Grenada. He completed his internal medicine residency at the Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Hospital (Northwell Health) in Forest Hills, NY. Dr. Abukwaik is seeing patients in West Nyack.

Ira W. Nierenberg is a gastroenterologist board-certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology. He earned his medical degree at the State University of New York Health Science Center in Syracuse. He completed both his internal medicine residency and internship programs at the North Shore University/Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and his gastroenterology fellowship at the SUNY Health Science Center. His clinical interests include inflammatory bowel disease, small bowel disorders, and workup of liver nodules. Dr. Nierenberg is seeing patients in Middletown, Newburgh, Monroe, West Nyack, and Rock Hill.

Rainier Jude Ricanor is an interventional pain medicine physician and is board-certified in anesthesiology and pain medicine. He earned his medical degree at Ross University School of Medicine in Miramar, Fl. He completed his anesthesiology residency at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse and his internship in preliminary internal medicine at Griffin Hospital in Derby, Conn. Ricanor completed his fellowship in pain medicine at the Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. He has clinical interests in interventional pain management and is seeing patients in West Nyack and Monroe.

Regina Fitzgerald is a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist. She earned her medical degree at New York Medical College in Valhalla. She completed her obstetrics and gynecology residency at the Stamford Hospital in Stamford, Conn. Her clinical interests include menopause, adolescents, pregnancy and childbirth, laparoscopy, and infertility. Dr. Fitzgerald is seeing patients in West Nyack.

Yuklin Ling is an urgent care physician board-certified in emergency medicine. She earned her medical degree at the State University of New York at Brooklyn. She completed her internship at Sound Shore Medical Center in New Rochelle, and her emergency medicine residency at Lincoln Mental and Medical Health Center in the Bronx. Dr. Ling has clinical interests in functional medicine and provides care to patients at the Crystal Run Urgent Care in Middletown.

Magdeline Diaz Hurtado is a board-certified family nurse practitioner specializing in gastroenterology. She completed her Master of Science, family nurse practitioner training at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, NJ. Her clinical interests include gastroenterology, endoscopy, and cardiology. Diaz Hurtado is seeing patients in Middletown.

Nytishia Gillmer is a board-certified family nurse practitioner specializing in adult primary care. She completed her Master of Science, family nurse practitioner training at Binghamton University in Binghamton. She has clinical interests in anxiety, dermatology, hypertension, and improving health outcomes. Gillmer is seeing adult patients in Rock Hill.

Melissa Moran is a board-certified physician assistant specializing in urgent care. She earned her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies at the Touro University School of Health Sciences in Middletown. Her clinical interests include urgent care, pediatrics, and NICU. Moran provides care to patients at Crystal Run Urgent Care locations in Middletown and Newburgh.

John Gamalski is a board-certified physician assistant specializing in family medicine. He earned his Master of Physician Assistant Studies- Interservice Physician Assistant Program (IPAP) at West Point Military Academy in West Point. Gamalski is seeing patients in Monroe.

Dennise Ramirez is a board-certified physician assistant specializing in gastroenterology. She earned her Master of Physician Assistant Studies at Anne Arundel Community College/University of Maryland, Baltimore. She has clinical interests in preventative care and surgical care. Ramirez is seeing patients in Middletown.