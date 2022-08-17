Cozy and spacious for stylish living, horses, hobbies and adventure

Just reduced! Calling all collectors and hobbyists! Welcome home to this custom colonial set on oversized 9+ acre lot, complete with a 35x40 insulated pole barn with large garage door access, 100 amp electrical service and radiant heat in the floor available for use as a shop, gym, craft area, art studio, wine making--the possibilities are endless!

Hardwood floors flow throughout the home, including your cozy family room with wood burning stove, large eat-in kitchen with desk for home office or school work, walk in pantry, handy mudroom with closet and half bath, and combination formal living/dining room with custom stone wood burning fireplace!

Upstairs is the master bedroom with five-piece master en suite, double closets (pocket doors!), two additional bedrooms and a hall bath with double sinks.

In the backyard is an oasis with a covered mahogany deck, bluestone pavers, mature plantings, vegetable garden and above ground pool. A full unfinished basement offers more storage and possibilities.

With three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths and all the land you’ve been asking for and more, this property allows you the space to bring your family, extended family and your horses. Come and see how good it can be to come home to this gorgeous property.

Among the amenities are two fireplaces total plus a two car attached garage, two heating zones with propane heat and central air, plus a private well. This property also comes with a great commuter friendly location off Route 284.

Contact Kim Corkum for an appointment by calling 845-494-6988 and get ready to make yourself at home!