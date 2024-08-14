County Road Cannabis opens in New Hampton

County Road Cannabis opened its doors Tuesday, making it one of the first licensed cannabis dispensaries to open in Orange County. Located at 1326 Route 12 (Lower Road) in New Hampton, the site is the former home of King’s Deli.

“We are a family-owned business,” said Director of Operations Navkiran Pandher, daughter of Tony Pandher, the licensee. “We had King’s Deli, which was in a smaller space and had become outdated, so we went through construction and renovated everything. We are excited to have this in our community to ensure people are receiving products in a safe and effective way.”

Licensed in April and housed in a retrofitted red barn, County Road Cannabis offers legal access to lab-tested cannabis flower and products from New York State farmers and processors.

“A lot of people have been struggling to find space to put their dispensaries in, so we figured since we already had the space, we could make some changes to it, make more money, and provide a new service to the community,” Pandher said.

The state is happy to add County Road Cannabis to the area.

“Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) is thrilled to welcome County Road Cannabis to the Hudson Valley,” said OCM Acting Executive Director Felicia Reid. “The Pandher family and their partners can now offer safe and laboratory-tested cannabis to New Yorkers. I wish County Road Cannabis the best of luck as they join New York’s cannabusiness community,”

For more information, visit countyrdcannabis.com.