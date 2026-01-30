Countryside living awaits

This contemporary colonial on 2.9 acres offers four bedrooms and three baths with a newly renovated bedroom on the first floor offering convenience and comfort. The expansive primary suite is a gorgeous retreat boasting a fireplace, a private sitting area and a custom walk-in closet for premium organization.

Greeted by a two-story grand foyer, the foyer opens to a spacious living room with fireplace, soaring ceilings and French doors to a charming covered porch.

The chef-inspired kitchen will impress with its top of the line appliances, huge pantry and cozy breakfast nook.

A vaulted ceiling family room and a formal dining room add to the luxury of this beautiful home.

The lower level adds to the living space with an office and a game room overflowing with fun.

A classic, contemporary estate awaits in the historic town of Warwick.