Country comfort plus a great rec room

Nestled on 5.40 acres, this home personifies tranquility, peace and privacy with its lovely deck and garden area overlooking a small pond.

The ground floor boasts a convenient master bedroom along with a second large bedroom, kitchen and living room with a cozy wood burning stove.

Upstairs are two more spacious bedrooms and a full bath.

The bonus of this listing is its 600 square foot recreation room located on the lower level. A slate pool table and another wood burning stove are included with the home’s purchase. The lower recreation level could also accommodate a home theater, home bar, indoor play area or home gym. All future plans are possible.

Only one hour from New York City, this beautiful listing is close to Warwick schools and all of the amenities of quaint historic Warwick. It truly offers something for everyone.