Corwin Florist: The flower shop of three generations

In 1935, a new flower shop bloomed right in Warwick. 88 years later, the family business is still going strong.

Shortly before the Second World War, Francis and Leah Corwin purchased their home on Galloway Road, and built Corwin Florist right next door.

Five years later, their daughter Gale was born. She grew up with the shop, spending childhood days packaging tomato plant seeds for farmers. It was a meticulous task, making sure the seeds had enough moisture, and wrapping them up in newspaper.

Gale Toffel eventually took over the shop in 1970. Now 83, she gets to watch Amy Sliter, her daughter and store owner, easily hand those plastic packaged seeds out to those who need them.

One of the most important aspects of the business is Corwin’s greenhouses, which differentiates the florist from other sellers. When Francis and Leah opened Corwin Florist, they built two greenhouses. Today, the shop has nine. All of Corwin’s flowers are grown in their greenhouses.

“There is no competition,” said Gale, when asked about the difference between her freshly grown flowers and those purchased at other retailers, such as supermarkets.

“The future of Corwin’s is to continue the quality of what we have always done for as long as we can,” said Amy, who took over the shop approximately 20 years ago.

The secret to the business’ longevity?

“We just like what we do,” said Gale.