Cornell Cooperative Extension Orange County names new executive director

Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) Orange County announced that Maire Ullrich has been appointed executive director, effective March 23. Ullrich brings more than 30 years of experience at the extension, 14 years at her most recent role as agriculture program leader.

Throughout her tenure, Ullrich has demonstrated a strong commitment to community impact, agriculture, education, and outreach and has played a key role in advancing the organization’s strategic priorities. Ullrich has a B.S. in Agriculture from Cornell University and an MBA in Management from SUNY New Paltz. During her time at CCE Orange County, she has also broadcasted and developed programming for her weekly radio show “Farm Talk” on WTBQ.

Ullrich is assuming the role following the retirement of former executive directory Lucy Joyce, who spent 33 years with CCE, two years in Broome County and 21 in Orange County.



“It has been an honor and privilege to serve Orange County through this distinguished Cooperative Extension System with its powerful mission, excellent staff and dedicated volunteers resulting in impactful educational programs.” Said Joyce. “I am excited for the future, for the continued excellence of CCE programs and growth of the Education Center & 4-H Park under the leadership of my friend and colleague, Maire Ullrich.”

As executive director, Ullrich will oversee strategic planning, program development, community partnerships, and organizational growth. She will work closely with staff, board members, and community stakeholders to further the organization’s mission of enabling people to improve their lives through education by bringing local experience and research-based solutions together.

“I am honored and energized to take on the position of executive director. This organization means so much to me, and I am excited to help lead the next chapter — strengthening partnerships, growing opportunities for residents, and ensuring our programs continue to make a real difference.” Said Ullrich.