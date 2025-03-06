Contemporary colonial on nearly three acres

Discover the serene countryside of Warwick with this gorgeous four-bedroom, three-bath colonial. Upon entering through the grand two-story foyer, the spacious living room greets you with soaring ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace, and French doors leading to a charming covered porch.

The chef-inspired custom kitchen will impress with granite countertops, top of the line appliances, and designer cabinetry. The large pantry and quaint breakfast nook are added perks.

A convenient first-floor bedroom features a luxurious walk-in shower while the primary bedroom is a true retreat with a cozy fireplace and private sitting area.

The lower level provides additional living space with possibilities for an office or game room, or other creative future plans.

Your new dream home awaits; step into beauty and luxury.