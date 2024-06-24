Confetti’s Create & Celebrate now open

On May 16 friends, family and the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce staff and board members Kim Corkum, Mike Cordero and Kristen DeRosso Dawson welcomed Confetti’s Create & Celebrate to Warwick! The new business is owned by Kristin Orthmann and located at 314 Route 94 Unit 7 in Warwick.

Orthmann had this to say about her new venture: “I am proud and excited to welcome the community to Confetti’s Create and Celebrate. With over 20 years’ experience in the fashion and graphic design industries and a love of celebrations, Confetti’s was born. An airy, bright and welcoming art studio and event space, Confetti’s offers children and adults a unique opportunity to learn a new craft, celebrate an occasion, or enjoy a fun night out. Painting, drawing, fashion, sewing, slime and more, our variety of projects, packages and classes offer something for everyone to enjoy. We look forward to creating and celebrating with you!”

Orthmann was also the artist behind the 2023 winning Applefest tee shirt design. For more information visit confettiscreateandcelebrate.com.