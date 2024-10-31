Comfort and joy in Florida

With two parklike acres, this gorgeous home is nestled on a serene cul-de-sac in Florida, NY. The extreme touches are a charming covered front porch, a Trex deck, a heated inground pool, and an expansive fenced yard offering an oasis for all seasons.

Four bedrooms and four bathrooms make this home super roomy, with the primary bedroom ensuite.

A finished basement adds 1,300 square feet of living space ideal for entertaining, hanging out and relaxing or achieving the ultimate workout.

Additional perks are a new roof, a two-car garage, a generator and cooling central air, all making life so much better.

Your dream lifestyle starts here, in a wonderful home that’s anything but cookie-cutter.