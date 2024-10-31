x
Comfort and joy in Florida

| 31 Oct 2024 | 01:16
    31 Oct 2024
With two parklike acres, this gorgeous home is nestled on a serene cul-de-sac in Florida, NY. The extreme touches are a charming covered front porch, a Trex deck, a heated inground pool, and an expansive fenced yard offering an oasis for all seasons.

Four bedrooms and four bathrooms make this home super roomy, with the primary bedroom ensuite.

A finished basement adds 1,300 square feet of living space ideal for entertaining, hanging out and relaxing or achieving the ultimate workout.

Additional perks are a new roof, a two-car garage, a generator and cooling central air, all making life so much better.

Your dream lifestyle starts here, in a wonderful home that’s anything but cookie-cutter.

Essential Information
Address: 43 Green Meadow Rd., Florida, NY
Price: $695,000
Taxes: $16,000
Agent: Jennifer DiCostanzo
Re/ Max Town and Country
Office: 845-986-4592
Agent’s Cell: 917-916-9995